Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,990,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884,003 shares during the quarter. Hope Bancorp comprises approximately 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.43% of Hope Bancorp worth $65,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 72,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,402,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOPE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

HOPE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 810,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,619. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

