I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ ARQT traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.81. 46,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,390. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

ARQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

