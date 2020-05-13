IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

IDEX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. IDEX has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDEX to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

