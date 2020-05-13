Insider Buying: Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) Insider Purchases 352,000 Shares of Stock

Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) insider Leonie Valentine bought 352,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$49,280.00 ($34,950.35).

Pro-Pac Packaging stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$0.15 ($0.11). The company had a trading volume of 205,624 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.39. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 million and a PE ratio of -150.00.

Pro-Pac Packaging Company Profile

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial, flexible, and rigid packaging products in Australia. The company's Industrial Packaging division manufactures, sources, and distributes industrial packaging materials, and related products and services.

