Insider Buying: Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) Insider Purchases 352,000 Shares of Stock

Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) insider Leonie Valentine bought 352,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$49,280.00 ($34,950.35).
Pro-Pac Packaging stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$0.15 ($0.11). The company had a trading volume of 205,624 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.39. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 million and a PE ratio of -150.00.
Pro-Pac Packaging Company Profile
Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Pac Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Pac Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.