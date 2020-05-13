Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Sells 45,067 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $3,843,764.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.17. The stock had a trading volume of 877,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,017. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2,673.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $90.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAXN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,746,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,027,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 345,744 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,544,000 after acquiring an additional 299,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 248,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

