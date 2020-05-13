Insider Selling: Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CEO Sells 14,282 Shares of Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Brent Shafer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of Cerner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.95. 1,600,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 92,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,498,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

