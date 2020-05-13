Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Roger S. Siboni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COUP stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.38. 2,201,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,904. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $218.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average of $151.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,570,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

