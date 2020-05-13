Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Sells 17,102 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.50. 1,563,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Nomura upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

