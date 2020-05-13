Insider Selling: Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Major Shareholder Sells 12,748,220 Shares of Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $357,205,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, February 20th, Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of Yeti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $359,174,615.80.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. 3,157,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,127. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.93.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 108.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Roth Capital lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Yeti from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Yeti from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

