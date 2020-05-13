Internet of People (IOP) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 71.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded down 71.5% against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, BiteBTC and Upbit. Internet of People has a total market cap of $92,359.63 and approximately $3.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000740 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016463 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Internet of People

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Fatbtc, Upbit, Bittrex, Bleutrade and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

