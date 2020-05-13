Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.35

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) announced a dividend on Friday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr stock opened at GBX 406 ($5.34) on Wednesday. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr has a 52-week low of GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 529.77. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr Company Profile
