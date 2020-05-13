Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Oshkosh (OSK)

Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from $83.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $83.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $71.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

4/19/2020 – Oshkosh had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $103.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $109.00.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.11. 306,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Oshkosh by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,551,000 after acquiring an additional 186,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,163,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

