Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $10.55. 2,291,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,558. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

