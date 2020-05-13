iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 118.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,189 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,124,086 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

