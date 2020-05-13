iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,738,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,925,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.