iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

IWR traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. 2,645,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,501. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

