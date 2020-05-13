IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Gap Up to $0.78

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.78. IsoRay shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 84,409 shares traded.

ISR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IsoRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target (up from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in IsoRay by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in IsoRay by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IsoRay by 748.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,631 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 116,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IsoRay during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in IsoRay by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 280,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

About IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

