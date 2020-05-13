Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter.

NYSE ICL traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. 27,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,382. Israel Chemicals has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

