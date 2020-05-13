Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.59

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 31990066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITUB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 463,359 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,607,000 after buying an additional 375,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,732,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,205,000 after buying an additional 1,859,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 13.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 457,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.