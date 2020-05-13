Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 687,365 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Jabil worth $32,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,164,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 1,450,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jabil Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

