JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised JD.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded JD.Com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised JD.Com from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.71.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. 22,982,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,471,070. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.89.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,195,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,810,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 686.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,147,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after buying an additional 651,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

