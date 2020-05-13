JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Up to $9.09

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.09. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 624,912 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.36.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 783,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

