JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

JCO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. 7,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

JETS Contrarian Opportunities Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks performance results that correspond generally to the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of securities. The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S.

