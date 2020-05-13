John J. Kelley III Sells 12,500 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:EFX traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.90. 921,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.18. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $164.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,781,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equifax by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after purchasing an additional 837,926 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $61,980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 294.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,197,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Equifax by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,754,000 after purchasing an additional 319,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.