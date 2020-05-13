John Mann Purchases 20,000 Shares of Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) Stock

Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) insider John Mann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($34,042.55).

John Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, John Mann acquired 30,000 shares of Qube stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.55 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of A$76,500.00 ($54,255.32).

QUB stock traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting A$2.49 ($1.77). 7,552,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Qube Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.70 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of A$3.63 ($2.57).

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services for freight moving to and from ports in Australia. The company's Logistics segment offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This segment provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

