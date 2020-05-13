Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 118.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

JMIA traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 187,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $349.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 54.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

