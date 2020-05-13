Kcash (KCASH) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX.

About Kcash

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

