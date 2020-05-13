Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Trimmed by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $18,612,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.17. 1,569,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,592. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

