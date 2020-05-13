Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares during the quarter. Kemper comprises approximately 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of Kemper worth $69,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kemper by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,482,000 after buying an additional 62,271 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMPR traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. 261,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,608. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

