Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.94.

Several research firms recently commented on KMP.UN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$20.50 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Killam Apartment REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock traded down C$0.43 on Friday, hitting C$16.16. 261,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.27. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.90 and a 52 week high of C$23.37. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

