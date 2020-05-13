L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stake Raised by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1,842.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.50. The stock had a trading volume of 109,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.59.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

