Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report sales of $71.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.40 million and the lowest is $65.14 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $96.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $326.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.29 million to $335.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $364.56 million, with estimates ranging from $351.62 million to $377.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAWS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Lawson Products stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,438. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $309.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,450.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $600,574. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

