Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Lawson Products reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAWS shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ LAWS traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.99. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38.

In other Lawson Products news, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management bought 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $401,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,450.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock worth $600,574. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 17.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 20.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

