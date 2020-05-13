LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €116.25 ($135.17).

Shares of LEG stock traded up €0.56 ($0.65) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €110.14 ($128.07). 179,628 shares of the stock were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($114.53). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €101.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €104.75.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

