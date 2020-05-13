Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Shares Gap Up to $29.80

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $29.80. Leggett & Platt shares last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 75,734 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

