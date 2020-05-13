LIFE Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 90.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $72,324.68 and approximately $64,647.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LIFE has traded down 93.8% against the US dollar. One LIFE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LIFE alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.45 or 0.02049746 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00086988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00174360 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00040505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000162 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

