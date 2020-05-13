Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Lindsay has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lindsay to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of LNN opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.70. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $111.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.85 million, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $552,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sidoti cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

