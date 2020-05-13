Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.90

Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 1632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on LINX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Linx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Linx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Linx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Linx by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 95,610 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linx by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 176,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 105,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Linx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Linx (NASDAQ:LINX)

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

