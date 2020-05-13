Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.99 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.61%.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,287,003.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,906,253.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,689. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

