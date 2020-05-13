LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. LRAD had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 14,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,169. The company has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.52. LRAD has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49.

Several research analysts have commented on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LRAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of LRAD in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LRAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director John G. Coburn purchased 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,276.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 221,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 18,542 shares of company stock valued at $53,872 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

