Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.37

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 147715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,137,000. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 5,731,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,293,000 after buying an additional 985,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after buying an additional 842,546 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,955,000 after buying an additional 711,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile (NYSE:CLI)

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

