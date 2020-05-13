Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MFD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 56,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,111. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

