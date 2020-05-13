Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:MHNC)

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE MHNC opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

Maiden Holdings North America Company Profile

There is no company description available for Maiden Holdings North America Ltd.

