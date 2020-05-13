MalwareChain Trading 26.9% Higher Over Last Week (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $341,238.42 and approximately $51,597.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. One MalwareChain coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00262439 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00449071 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015751 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007115 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000346 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MalwareChain is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 4,019,086 coins and its circulating supply is 1,587,027 coins. MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com

