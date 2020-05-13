ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Plans $1.09 Semi-annual Dividend

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.09 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ManpowerGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 64.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE:MAN traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 44,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,327. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.05. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CL King decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.