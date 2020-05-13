Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stake Boosted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 40,799,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,357,000 after purchasing an additional 547,881 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,099,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,469,000 after purchasing an additional 933,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,552,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,646,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,911,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,372. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

