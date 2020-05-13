McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $99.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 239 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,323. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

