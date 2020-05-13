Mengis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,669,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,405. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

