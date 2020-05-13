Merus’ (MRUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. 1,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,912. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $477.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 177.15%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,012,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,019.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,775.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Merus by 937.6% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after buying an additional 1,552,600 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merus by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after buying an additional 811,872 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merus by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

