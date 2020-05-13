Michael H. Carrel Sells 25,000 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,800,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,758. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 0.78. AtriCure Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $49.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

